SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 8.4%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shares rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.96 and last traded at $121.93. Approximately 4,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 144,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.45.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -240.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.23.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $304,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,519 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,334 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SiTime by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SiTime by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

