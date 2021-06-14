Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $729.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of SKX opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,428 shares of company stock worth $1,333,111 over the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

