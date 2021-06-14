Skycoin (SKY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $564,450.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00003273 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $26.77 million and approximately $564,450.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00057378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00165864 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00189517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.05 or 0.01035041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,460.31 or 1.00415365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

