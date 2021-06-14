Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $171.12 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.83 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

