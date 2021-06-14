SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $83.32. 478,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,808. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

