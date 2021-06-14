SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

SLG stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $7,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

