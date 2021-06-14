Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of WORK opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.