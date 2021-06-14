SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Down 45.2% in May

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the May 13th total of 11,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

