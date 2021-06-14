Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys 2,586 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,095.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,434.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,441.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,313.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

