Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys New Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000. Invitae makes up about 0.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.07% of Invitae as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Invitae by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invitae by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $60,491,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

