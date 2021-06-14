Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys Shares of 1,053,780 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,053,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,401,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 18.1% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.55% of ARK Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after buying an additional 361,789 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $116.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.85. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

