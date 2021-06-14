Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after purchasing an additional 678,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74.

