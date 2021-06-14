Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,023 shares of company stock worth $47,820,613. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO opened at $335.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

