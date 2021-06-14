Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Increases Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 5,867.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,356 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned 1.61% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

