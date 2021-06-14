Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Fastly comprises about 0.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Fastly by 823.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,804 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 106,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at $19,604,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,678,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $54.38 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

