Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $10.97 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 305,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,000. MP Materials makes up about 1.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $48,180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 59,499.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after buying an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

