Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases 5,673 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 139.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,747 shares of company stock valued at $42,329,242. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $367.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.31. The company has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.38 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

