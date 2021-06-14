SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 105,094 shares.The stock last traded at $19.58 and had previously closed at $19.55.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SLR Investment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 44,473 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

