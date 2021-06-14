SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report sales of $391.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.42 million and the highest is $503.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $169.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

NYSE:SM opened at $21.74 on Monday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 6.14.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

