SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SM Energy worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

NYSE SM opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

