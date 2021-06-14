Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $914.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 914 ($11.94) and last traded at GBX 878 ($11.47), with a volume of 8347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 875 ($11.43).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 837.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £991.67 million and a PE ratio of 5.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

