SmartKey (SKEY) Hits Market Cap of $42.10 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. SmartKey has a total market cap of $42.10 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.04 or 0.00791074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00084714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.94 or 0.08039455 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.