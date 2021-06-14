Smartshare Hits Market Cap of $864,522.14 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $864,522.14 and approximately $68,966.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039899 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

