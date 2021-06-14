Smartshare (SSP) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $864,522.14 and approximately $68,966.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039899 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

