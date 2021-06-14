Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.31. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smith & Wesson Brands.

Several research firms recently commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.22 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

