Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,958.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,958 ($51.71) and last traded at GBX 3,945 ($51.54), with a volume of 68240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,895 ($50.89).

SKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £111. The firm has a market cap of £10.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

