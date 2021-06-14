SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SNCAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.76. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

