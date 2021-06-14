SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cfra set a C$35.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.15.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded down C$0.33 on Monday, hitting C$32.21. The company had a trading volume of 246,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,849. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.94. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of -6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0349831 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

