Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW opened at $240.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.15. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,998,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Snowflake by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.