SnowSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $167,698.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $167,698.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $8.54 or 0.00021302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00062445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00173830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00187449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.49 or 0.01073619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.12 or 1.00309161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002718 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,901 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.