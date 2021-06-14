Societe Generale Downgrades Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to Hold

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IPSEY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $27.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

