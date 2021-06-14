Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.4432 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

