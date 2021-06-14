Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of STWRY opened at $11.15 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.4432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

