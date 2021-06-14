Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $232.50

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.50 and last traded at $232.50, with a volume of 90 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.60.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

