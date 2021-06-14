Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Shares Up 0.8%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.01 and last traded at $135.01. 2,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.67.

Solvay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

