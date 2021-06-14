Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Short Interest Update

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the May 13th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SOQDQ opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Sonde Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11.
Sonde Resources Company Profile
