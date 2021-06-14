SONO Market Cap Hits $34,448.37 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. SONO has a total market capitalization of $34,448.37 and $15.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SONO has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One SONO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,104.57 or 0.99523320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00031793 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00336977 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.95 or 0.00426712 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.60 or 0.00825380 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00063937 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003276 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

