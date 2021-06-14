Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.91

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.91 and last traded at $72.71, with a volume of 12198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Sonova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

