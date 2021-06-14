Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 85,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,330,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.
