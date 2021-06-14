South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $41.09. 357,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 119,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Separately, TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9062 per share. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS by 935.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 935,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS during the 1st quarter valued at $32,099,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000.

