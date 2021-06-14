South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 62.4% in May

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the May 13th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37. South32 has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOUHY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of South32 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

