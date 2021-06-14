Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $42.23 on Monday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

