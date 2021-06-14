Spaceswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00166387 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00186320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.12 or 0.01060757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,430.58 or 1.00175580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

