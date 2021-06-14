Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Achieves Market Cap of $45,081.68

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 63.6% against the dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $45,081.68 and $36.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.09 or 0.00791242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00084403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.88 or 0.08009424 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

