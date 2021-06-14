SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $2.38 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $392,854.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00062445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00173830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00187449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.49 or 0.01073619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.12 or 1.00309161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002718 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

