SparksPay Hits Market Cap of $28,756.99 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $28,756.99 and $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,090,071 coins and its circulating supply is 9,990,199 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

