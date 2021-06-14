Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.80

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 29756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDE. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

