SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,945 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.15% of SpartanNash worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after buying an additional 538,073 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $15,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $752.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.05. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

