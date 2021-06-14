SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.41. 217,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,165,021. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

