SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Increased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,646.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,172 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $52,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.89. The company had a trading volume of 472,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,103,695. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

